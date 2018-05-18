Ady Pennock: National League club Barrow part company with manager

Ady Pennock
Ady Pennock started the 2017-18 season in charge of League One side Gillingham

Manager Ady Pennock has left National League club Barrow after nine months in charge of the Cumbrian side.

Pennock, 47, succeeded Micky Moore to become Barrow boss in October 2017, a month after he had left his position with League One side Gillingham.

Barrow ended the season one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Assistant manager Jamie Day has also left the club, who say the "process of selecting a new manager will begin immediately".

