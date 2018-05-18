Matt Godden: Stevenage to listen to offers for top scorer

Matt Godden (left) scored just one of his 14 goals this season after New Year's Day

Stevenage say they will listen to bids for this season's top scorer Matt Godden after the striker rejected a second offer of a new contract.

The 26-year-old joined the League Two side from Ebbsfleet in 2016 and scored 14 goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

In January ex-Boro boss Darren Sarll named Godden as one of the players he was resigned to losing at some stage.

"We won't stand in his way if we get the right offer during the transfer window," said chairman Phil Wallace.

In a statement Stevenage say they have had "several enquires" for Godden, with Wallace adding he "will almost certainly leave this summer".