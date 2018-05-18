Matt Godden: Stevenage to listen to offers for top scorer

Stevenage's Matt Godden (left) chases a loose ball
Matt Godden (left) scored just one of his 14 goals this season after New Year's Day

Stevenage say they will listen to bids for this season's top scorer Matt Godden after the striker rejected a second offer of a new contract.

The 26-year-old joined the League Two side from Ebbsfleet in 2016 and scored 14 goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

In January ex-Boro boss Darren Sarll named Godden as one of the players he was resigned to losing at some stage.

"We won't stand in his way if we get the right offer during the transfer window," said chairman Phil Wallace.

In a statement Stevenage say they have had "several enquires" for Godden, with Wallace adding he "will almost certainly leave this summer".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired