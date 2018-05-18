Ryan Broom: Cheltenham Town sign ex-Bristol Rovers midfielder

Ryan Broom in action for Bristol Rovers
Ryan Broom spent time on loan with National League club Eastleigh last season

Midfielder Ryan Broom has signed a one-year contract with Cheltenham Town after being released by Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old is the League Two club's third new signing since the end of the season, with Johnny Mullins and Alex Addai also joining the Robins.

Broom came through Rovers' academy and made 13 appearances for the club.

"It's a new start and an opportunity I plan to take," Broom, who spent part of last season on loan at Eastleigh, told Cheltenham's club website.

