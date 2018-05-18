Cameron Norman: Oxford United sign former Norwich City defender

Oxford United have signed former Norwich City defender Cameron Norman from non-league side King's Lynn.

The 22-year-old right-back was part of the Norwich side that won the FA Youth Cup in 2013, but did not make a senior appearance for the Canaries.

He played for Woking before helping King's Lynn reach the Southern League Premier Division play-offs this season.

"This is an exciting move for me and a chance to get back into the EFL and show what I can do," Norman said.

U's manager Karl Robinson told the club website: "He is tall, very athletic, has a great attitude and we believe is an outstanding prospect for the future."

