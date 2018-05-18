BBC Sport - Kieran Tierney: 'It's so hard to put into words the love I have for Celtic'

'It's so hard to put into words the love I have for Celtic'

"I just do what my friends do..."

Celtic's Kieran Tierney tells BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart he is "living the dream" as he prepares for Saturday's Scottish Cup final with Motherwell. The 20-year-old full-back aims to make history as Brendan Rodgers' side bid to complete an unprecedented 'double-treble'.



  
