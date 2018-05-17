SWPL: Glasgow City reclaim top spot from Hibernian

From the section

Abbi Grant (second left) scored twice as Glasgow City beat Rangers 5-0

Hibernian's lead at the top of the Scottish Womens Premier League lasted just 24 hours after Glasgow City hammered Rangers 5-0.

Abbi Grant scored a double while Hayley Lauder and Kirsty Howat added to a first goal for Carly Girasoli.

The previous evening Hibernian had fought back from behind to beat Hamilton Academical 5-1 at Easter Road.

City, chasing a 12th league title in a row, are level on points with Hibs but boast a greater goal difference.