European Under-17 Championships: England lose 6-5 on penalties to Netherlands

England's European Under-17 Championship ended in a penalty shoot-out semi-final defeat against the Netherlands at Chesterfield.

A match of few clear chances finished goalless, with Chelsea's Tino Anjorin closest to scoring after hitting the post for England in the first half.

With no extra time, it was settled by penalties and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun missed when it went to sudden death.

The Netherlands face Italy in Sunday's final at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

More to follow.

