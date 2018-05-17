World Cup 2018: Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette left out of France squad

Anthony Martial started France's last game - a 3-1 friendly win over Russia in March

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette have been left out of the France squad for this year's World Cup in Russia.

Martial, 22, has won 18 caps and started France's 3-1 friendly victory over Russia in March.

Lacazette, 26, won the last of his 16 caps in a 2-2 friendly draw with Germany in November.

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet also misses out.

The former West Ham player, 31, went off injured during the Europa League final defeat by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, although he was also not included in manager Didier Deschamps' previous squad.

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy is one of five Premier League players included, having only returned to action in April after nearly seven months out with a knee injury.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and striker Olivier Giroud, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are the other England-based players in the 23-man squad.

Former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is included, with the Sevilla player having made two France appearances, while former Newcastle forward Florian Thauvin and ex-Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who are both now at Marseille, also make the cut.

Both Martial and Lacazette are on the standby list of 11 players, which also includes Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman and Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot are the other high-profile players to miss out.

France are in Group C alongside Australia, Peru and Denmark.

France squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)