World Cup 2018: Pape Souare left out of Senegal squad

Souare has made only four league appearances in the last two seasons for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has been left out of the Senegal squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old broke his thighbone and jaw in a car crash on London's M4 in 2016 and was sidelined for over a year.

He returned to the Senegal squad in March but made only four substitute appearances for Palace last term.

Seven British-based players have made the squad, including Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye from Everton and West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

Senegal are in Group H in Russia alongside Colombia, Japan and Poland.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino)

Defenders: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)

Midfielders: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N'Doye (Birmingham)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan)