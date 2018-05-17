Emma Hayes: Chelsea Ladies manager gives birth to boy

Emma Hayes at Wembley for Chelsea's FA Cup final triumph
Emma Hayes left assistant Paul Green to take charge of Tuesday's win at Bristol City

Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes has given birth to a baby boy.

In December Hayes announced she was pregnant, but a club statement said one of the twins she was expecting "did not make it past the third trimester".

The 41-year-old missed her side win the Women's Super League title on Tuesday after she was advised not to travel at such a late stage of her pregnancy.

"All at Chelsea FC would like to send our congratulations to Emma," the WSL side said on their official website.

"We ask for Emma's privacy to be respected at this time as she takes a break from football and enjoys life as a new mother."

Hayes, who has also led Chelsea to FA Cup glory and the Champions League semi-finals this season, signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract in October.

