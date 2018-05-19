BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Rivaldo's comedy dive against Turkey - 2002
World Cup countdown: Rivaldo's comedy dive in 2002
- From the section World Cup
Watch Rivaldo's shameful dive against Turkey after being hit in the midriff by the ball during the 2002 World Cup group stage.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired