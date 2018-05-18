BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Miroslav Klose's record-breaking 16 goals - 2014
World Cup countdown: Klose's record-breaking 16 goals - 2014
- From the section World Cup
Watch all of Miroslav Klose's record-breaking 16 World Cup goals, the last of which he scored against 2014 hosts Brazil, during their famous 7-1 defeat to Germany, as we reach 27 days to go until the 2018 World Cup.
