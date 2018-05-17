Tom Rogic signs new five-year Celtic deal

Tom Rogic has been at Celtic since January 2013

Australian midfielder Tom Rogic has signed a new five-year contract with Celtic, which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old joined the champions in January 2013 after being brought to Scotland by Neil Lennon from Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

"I enjoy playing regular football here," Rogic told the Celtic website.

"I'm working under a top-class manager and to play my club football here is something that's very special to me."

The 35-time capped Australian international's contract had been due to expire at the end of the season.

"The support here is very special and sometimes it's hard to describe," he said. "To feel so loved and wanted by the fans is all a player can really ask for.

"It's my job and the players' job to repay that. Now that my future's sorted I can focus completely on playing football and giving everything I have for the club, as I have done for the past five years."

Ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final, Rogic reflected on his winning goal that defeated Aberdeen in last year's final.

He said: "When you win a single trophy it's something very special, so to have won as many as I have is another reason why I love it here and why I feel very privileged to represent the club.

"The Scottish Cup final goal last season was a pretty special moment that will be hard to top. I've played in a lot of big games at this club and to have contributed a small part to that makes me very proud.

"I'll keep working as hard as I can to hopefully create more in the future."