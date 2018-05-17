Scottish Cup final: Motherwell must expect to win against Celtic - Robinson

Stephen Robinson hopes to become the first Motherwell manager since Tommy McLean in 1991 to win a trophy

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland from 14:00, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC Sport app

Stephen Robinson says there is no point in Motherwell turning up at Hampden to face Celtic if they do not expect to win.

The Steelmen take on the Premiership champions in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, having lost the League Cup final to the same opponents.

Well have drawn twice with Brendan Rodgers' side this season, but lost the other league encounter.

"It's a hard task but certainly not an impossible task," said Robinson, 43.

Both of Celtic's visits to Fir Park ended in draws with Celtic scoring a late penalty in November's 1-1 draw and in March the Steelmen secured a 0-0 against Rodgers' men, despite having Cedric Kipre sent off before half-time.

"I don't think there is any point in turning up if we don't," said the Northern Irishman when asked whether he expected to win.

"We certainly are not just turning up to make up the numbers.

"The belief is not ill founded, really. Constantly we search through teams that have caused them problems and a lot of the footage was us.

"I know we have affected them. I know we were a minute away from winning the game at Fir Park [in November]. We drew with them with 10 men [in March]."

Motherwell and Celtic have had some close contests this term

At Hampden earlier this season, 10-man Motherwell went down 2-0 to Celtic and Robinson says his players can take a great deal of positivity from the game despite losing it.

"We run them very close in the first half and there was nothing in the game," he explained.

"They were winning 1-0 and their goalkeeper made a super save from Louis Moult.

"So, there wasn't a whole lot in the game until we went down to 10 men. Then you are playing a team that dominates possession.

"We are saying to the players if we want to win this game we need another five per cent from everybody."

Robinson is well aware that Celtic are on the brink of creating history by winning successive domestic trebles.

But he insists he is placing little pressure on his players, who are bidding to be the first Motherwell side since 1991 to win the Scottish Cup.

"There is nothing to lose for us," he added.

"We are going to go and give absolutely everything. I'm sure the Celtic players will focus on a one-off game.

"They have proved that before in Europe that they are a mentally strong side. They are a very focused side and that's what it takes to win a treble."