BBC Sport - Alan Burrows: From Motherwell fan to chief executive
From Motherwell fan to chief executive
- From the section Scottish
Ten years ago Alan Burrows was running a Motherwell fans' website. Now he's running the club.
He tells BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland how Well's last Scottish Cup victory got him hooked, and why winning it again on Saturday is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.
