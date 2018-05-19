The weird and wonderful ways Liverpool fans are travelling to Kiev

Tracy Moore and her 11-year-old son Freddie Elsom are embarking on a "mum/son adventure"

A Champions League final is a pretty big deal. So much so, that some diehard Liverpool fans are willing to do just about anything to get there.

Couch-surfing with the locals, risking missing your own honeymoon, and detours through Norwich - the Road to Kiev is proving to be more complex than most anticipated.

BBC Sport asked people to share their stories - and discovered Reds who are going to weird and wonderful lengths to see their beloved team in Ukraine on Saturday.

The Champions League final...via Norwich

Rameez Tahir is travelling across four countries in four days in order to see Jurgen Klopp's side

Following your beloved team comes with its pros and cons - the heartbreak, the expense, and the pure elation.

But when international travel is required, things get complicated. Some fans opted to take direct chartered flights from Liverpool to Kiev, Others, however, will be facing a much lengthier commute...

Rameez Tahir, 22, from Chesham, Buckinghamshire: I am travelling across four countries over four days (Sweden, Latvia, Ukraine and Lithuania and then back to London on Monday). Each trip one way worked out cheaper than the other flights to roughly a total cost of £610 (including discounts that were given). Accommodation has been free due to the kind people of Ukraine opening up their apartments as part of the "Free couch for Kiev" Facebook campaign. I am also fasting for 19 hours a day due to the religious month of Ramadan over that period (like Mo Salah and Mane will be observing).

Ian Kirk, AGE, from WHERE: Houston,-London-Norwich-Amsterdam-Kiev-London-Houston. Worth every penny, taking my lad to his first final. We can't wait. WAITING FOR REPLY

John Dixon, 39, from Bebington, Wirral: I'm leaving on Thursday at 12pm, Getting the train to Glasgow from Lime St, fly from Glasgow to Palanga in Lithuania, car hire to drive to Vilnius airport about three hours across Lithuania. Then we fly from Vilnius to Kiev landing at 9am on Friday. We booked before the Roma second leg so paid £100. We don't return until the Tuesday after the game as anything else was too dear. The return is flying via Romania which was quite simple and was £200 for three of us the travelling this route. We all got lucky in the ballot and we are all 40 in the week before and after the game! Hopefully we will be celebrating with number six!

WHO (far left), WHO (left), WHO (centre), WHO (right) and John Dixon (far right) are travelling to Kiev in two groups. John, WHO, and WHO are all turning 40 in the week before and after the game.

Tom Whitehead, 22, from Heysham, Lancashire: I'm taking eight trains to get from Lancaster to Kiev (via Paris, Frankfurt, Dresden, Wroclaw, Krakow and Lviv). I bought all the tickets separately and it came to around £400 and it's taking four days (I'm setting off on Tuesday).

Jake Norris, 30, originally from Australia: I'm travelling from Hanoi, Vietnam, via two stops in Moscow and Minsk to get to Kiev. It's costing me upwards of £1500 at this stage! I'm living in Hanoi, at present teaching English. I couldn't miss the opportunity to hopefully see Liverpool win number six! I would have flown from anywhere in the world to see this game!

"I might miss my own honeymoon"

Steven Thompson gets married the day before the final - and could potentially miss his honeymoon to Australia is his flight back from Kiev is delayed (pictured with his fiancée Rachel Harris)

Some fans are so determined to get to the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, that they are even risking missing family's nuptials - with one brave fan even potentially missing his honeymoon if his flight gets delayed!

Steven Thompson, 33, from Chorley, Lancashire: I get married the day before the final, paid £1,050 for a return flight that gets back at about 05:30 Sunday (hopefully), then go on my honeymoon at 09:00 Sunday morning. Ticket cost £140. And potentially one marriage. My fiancée Rachel Harris has known about it for months should we get there. She's probably secretly been hoping we'd get knocked out. She says she's not too bothered but I think she'd be quite annoyed if I miss my flight on the Sunday morning. The honeymoon is in Australia, so my contingency plan is to get a later flight and meet her there. There's a flight an hour later, or failing that one in the evening or next morning that would get me to Brisbane a day after her. Hopefully she doesn't go shopping with all the spends while I'm not there!

Ryan Stuart, 23, from the Wirral: I'm in Greece for my sister's wedding. The wedding is in Lindos, Rhodes. I'm travelling from Rhodes at 6:40am on the 25th to Athens, then I have a six hour wait in Athens. I'm then flying from Athens to Kiev where I arrive at 8pm on the 25th. I'm staying over that night, watching the game, then I need to be at Kiev airport at 8am to fly back to Athens. I've got to wait another six hours in Athens airport, then I have to fly to Rhodes and I get back there for 10pm. I travel the hour and a bit back to Lindos and the wedding is on the 30th. My sister is not happy; we had been joking and singing about going to Kiev for months, not knowing it would actually happen! I wanted to take the groom and he was all in, she however was not. Hopefully the flights aren't delayed and I get to see the actual wedding! It was £580 all in!

"We don't even have tickets"

Jake Chesworth and his dad are part of a group of five family members travelling to Kiev - but only three of the group have tickets. Jake has admitted the decision might be decided via a game of to rock, paper, scissors.

With the demand greatly outweighing the supply for tickets to the final, thousands of Liverpool fans were left disappointed and ticketless. But, ticket or not, many fans are still making the trip to Kiev to soak up the atmosphere around the city.

Ryan Ewings, 24, from Liverpool: I leave Manchester at 06:30 on Tuesday morning to go to Hamburg (£15), where I spend a night (£13), then onto Berlin by bus (£5) for another night (£11). I'm then meeting up with my friends in Berlin on Thursday then head off to Katowice on a bus (£17), where we spend a night then fly to Lviv on Friday, and then catch a night train from Lviv to Kiev on Friday night into Saturday morning. We are coming back via Vilnius and Paris, so our route is Katowice-Lviv-Kiev-Vlinius-Paris-Home costing £175. And as it currently stands, only two of the four have tickets.

Mark Dalton, 51, from Chester: I'm leaving Widnes by coach at 09:00 on Thursday 24th. It's a 1,750-mile journey and includes a stop-off in Poznan for two-and-a-half hours to change drivers. I don't have a ticket yet as I gave mine to my 15-year-old son Matthew. I'm still praying I'll get one!

Jake Chesworth, 23 from Aberdyfi, Wales: Me, my two younger brothers, my dad and my uncle are all making the trip over to Kiev. It all began after we beat Manchester City. We'd been to Basel a couple of years prior and found out how difficult it was to get cheap flights and accommodation to the final. So I took a chance and booked flights, trains and accommodation for all of us. No free cancellation. It's fair to say, the Roma game was nerve-wracking... Then Salah scored and I knew we'd be okay. We leave on the Wednesday, fly from London Stansted to Warsaw, have a six-hour wait in Warsaw until we catch the overnight sleeper train to Kiev. We're then spending four nights in a hostel in Kiev. We leave Kiev on the Monday night on the overnight train to Warsaw and fly to London on the Tuesday. We each paid £120 for the flight, £100 for the train, and £50 for the hostel, so not bad. The only issue is that only three out of five of us got tickets in the ballot, so I've been practicing my coin toss and rock paper scissors skills ever since! We're absolutely over the moon to be going.

Luke (far left), Michael (left), Sam (right) and Anthony (far right) are travelling with Jake Chesworth to Kiev - but two of the group will

Ivan Mulla, 46, from Liverpool: It's been a nightmare! I'm flying from Leeds to Rome then from Rome to Kiev. The return is from Kiev to Ankara and then Ankara to Antalya then Antalya to Leeds. I'm meeting my son in Kiev who is flying from Adelaide. We don't have match tickets as of yet but we are still hopeful! This behaviour may seem strange but when you're born a red it's pretty normal!

@anthonyburns165 on Twitter - First of all, I am travelling to Newcastle on the train on Thursday night. I'm then staying over in my mates grandad's house. Up at 6am on Friday morning for a flight to Warsaw, where I'll spend a day on the ale. Then at 8pm Friday night I'll be travelling to Kiev via an overnight coach for 15 hours, arriving at midday on Saturday. I'm staying in Kiev for two nights and fly back to Warsaw on the Monday morning, before getting a flight back to Manchester. It cost roughly £750. And all this without a ticket, which I hope I'll get in Kiev but I'm not expecting to! WAITING FOR REPLY

Louis Lovett, 15, from Crosby, Liverpool: I'm travelling from Manchester to Düsseldorf with my dad, before staying the night Cologne and then going from Cologne to Kiev. We are staying in Kiev for three days - one without a hotel - and don't have any tickets yet! It cost £1400 for us both, which isn't the ideal situation but the Reds are in another European Cup final!

"We're staying with some Ukrainian lad"

Many fans have resorted to staying with the locals due to soaring hotel prices. This apartment, where student Victor Kylymar lives, is just one of the options for the travelling Reds.

Getting to Kiev is all well and good - until you can't find anywhere to stay... It's no secret that hotels on the night of the final are extortionate, so some fans have resorted to fully immersing themselves in Ukrainian culture as a cheaper alternative!

Neil O'Flynn, 44, from Lincoln: - I live in Lincoln, but I'm travelling to London Stansted on Thursday to catch the plane to Katowice, then I'm getting bus to Krakow where I will stay on Thursday night. On Friday morning, I'm getting the train to Lviv where I will stay the night, and on Saturday morning, I'm getting the train to Kiev and will stay the night with a Ukrainian lad who's put us up on the night of the final which we found out about through a Facebook page set up for fans struggling to find hotels. On Sunday morning, I'm getting an 11-hour train back to Krakow and I'm staying there overnight before flying home on Monday to Stansted and then doing the car journey back to Lincoln. It cost £350 each and there are four of us going!

Luis Guillen, 26, from Garden Grove, California: I'm flying from California to Germany then from Germany to Kiev for the Champions League final. I spent $1200 for the flight and $2600 for a match ticket from Stub Hub. I'm renting a room in a flat located in Kiev from Airbnb for five nights for $200, so it's the most expensive trip ever but hopefully it's worth it!

Daniel Everingham, 21, from Hull: I'm flying from Madrid to Warsaw to meet up with my dad who's flying from Stanstead to Warsaw. We're getting an overnight bus through to Kiev, and the same way to get home. It's the only way possible since direct flight costs are too high. We're also sleeping at a local's house via couch surfing due to hotel costs!

Mum and son on tour

One mum is embarking on a "mum and son adventure" with her 11-year-old son Freddie Elsom. The pair have driven thousands of miles to follow Liverpool, and previously travelled to Basel for the 2016 Europa League final between Liverpool and Sevilla. Fast forward two years, and Tracy is taking her son to Kiev - something an 11-year-old can only dream of!

Tracy Moore and her 11-year-old son Freddie Elsom are embarking on a "mum/son adventure"

Tracy Moore, 46, from Dorchester, Dorset: I'm picking my 11-year-old son Freddie Elsom up from his school residential trip a little early at 1pm, before driving from Poole in Dorset to Bristol Airport for a flight to Rzeszow in Poland. From there, we are taking a bus across the border to Lviv in Ukraine. At 6am on Saturday we take a train to Kiev. The reverse journey on Sunday leads us to Warsaw in Poland and we land back at Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday. We went to all home games this season, driving thousands of miles from our home in Dorset, but didn't get a ticket in the ballot. We booked our accommodation in August 2017, because I was so sure that we would be in the final. We are hoping to get tickets either before we go, or out there. It's a proper Mum/Son adventure. We did the Europa League final in Basel too.