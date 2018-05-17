Nathan Pond: Fleetwood Town captain leaves to join Salford City

Nathan Pond made 36 appearances in his final season with Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood captain Nathan Pond has ended his 15-year stay at the club to join promoted National League North side Salford City.

Defender Pond made 498 appearances for the Cod Army after signing from Lancaster City in 2003, winning six promotions with the League One side.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Salford, who are managed by former Fleetwood boss Graham Alexander.

"It has been an honour to wear the shirt 498 times," he said.

"My next challenge at Salford City is one that I am excited about.

"Salford are a club - much like Fleetwood - who are highly ambitions and are desperate to get into the Football League like we were all those years ago.

"I'm hoping I can add another promotion to my CV."