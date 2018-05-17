Harry Winks: Tottenham midfielder signs five-year contract

Harry Winks
Winks' three appearances in 2018 have been in the FA Cup

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has signed a new five-year contract, which will expire in the summer of 2023.

Winks, 22, made 25 appearances for the Premier League club this season but only three since the turn of the year.

He made his England debut in October, but an ankle injury hampered him during the second half of the campaign.

Central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, has also committed his future to Tottenham by agreeing a new contract until 2021.

