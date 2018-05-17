Elton Ngwatala: Dundee sign midfielder on two-year deal

Elton Ngwatala (left) is moving from the National League North to the Scottish Premiership

Elton Ngwatala has become Dundee's first summer signing after joining from Kidderminster Harriers.

The French midfielder, 24, has signed a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side.

Ngwatala made more than 60 appearances for Harriers and has also played for Beauvais and Chambly in France.

Dundee, who finished ninth in the Premiership, announced on Wednesday that seven players would be leaving the club.

Jon Aurtenetxe, Julen Etxabeguren, Kostadin Gadzhalov, Kevin Holt, Nicky Low, Jeremy Malherbe and Jordan Piggott are moving on while Simon Murray and A-Jay Leitch-Smith are returning to parent clubs, Hibernian and Shrewsbury, after loan spells.