Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes his Motherwell side can deny Brendan Rodgers' Celtic a second successive Scottish domestic treble in the battle of two Northern Ireland-born managers.

A controversial late Scott Sinclair penalty denied Motherwell a Scottish Premiership win against the Celts last November while the Glasgow giants also had to battle to beat the Fir Park side 2-0 in the League Cup final earlier that month.

Saturday's final takes place at Hampden Park with a 15:00 BST kick-off.

Video is UK only