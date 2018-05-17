BBC Sport - Stephen Robinson convinced his Motherwell side can shock Rodgers' Celtic in cup final

Robinson convinced his Motherwell can shock Rodgers' Celtic

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes his Motherwell side can deny Brendan Rodgers' Celtic a second successive Scottish domestic treble in the battle of two Northern Ireland-born managers.

A controversial late Scott Sinclair penalty denied Motherwell a Scottish Premiership win against the Celts last November while the Glasgow giants also had to battle to beat the Fir Park side 2-0 in the League Cup final earlier that month.

Saturday's final takes place at Hampden Park with a 15:00 BST kick-off.

Video is UK only

Top videos

Video

Robinson convinced his Motherwell can shock Rodgers' Celtic

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after controversial defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

Wales hockey goalkeeper opens up about depression

  • From the section Hockey
Video

World Cup countdown: The 'Cruyff turn' - 1974

Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

Every Chelsea goal from this year's FA Cup run

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies seal title with 2-0 win at Bristol City

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired