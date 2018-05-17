Luke Joyce: Port Vale sign Carlisle United midfielder and Brendon Daniels

Luke Joyce has made 409 career league appearances

Port Vale have signed midfielder Luke Joyce on a two-year contract from League Two rivals Carlisle United.

The 30-year-old played 143 times in his second spell with the Cumbrians but rejected an offer to stay at the club.

Former Accrington man Joyce scored two goals in 46 appearances last season.

The Valiants have also brought in free-agent winger Brendon Daniels, who spent last season with National League North side Alfreton Town and has signed a six-month contract.

"Brendon has a great delivery from wide areas and has scored a lot of goals from free-kicks. He is a local lad who is desperate to prove himself at this level," said Vale boss Neil Aspin.

On Joyce, he told the club website: "He is a vastly experienced midfielder who knows the league well. He is comfortable in possession and was impressive against us for Carlisle."

