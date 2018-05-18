BBC Sport - Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Watch the best goal from each round of the 2017/2018 FA Cup including Eric Lichaj's amazing volley, Kevin de Bruyne's cheeky free-kick and Olivier Giroud's sublime semi-final winner.

You can watch Chelsea take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final live from 16:10 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.

