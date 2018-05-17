Tim Cahill and Jimmy Abdou: Millwall release veteran Australian and midfielder

From the section

Tim Cahill missed Millwall's last two games of the season after accepting a three-match ban for violent conduct

Veteran Australia international Tim Cahill and experienced midfielder Jimmy Abdou will leave Millwall when their contracts expire this summer.

Forward Cahill, 38, featured 10 times from the bench without scoring after re-signing for the Lions in February.

Abdou, 33, spent the season on loan at League One side AFC Wimbledon, but departs having made 342 appearances during a decade at The Den.

Byron Webster, Sid Nelson and Harry Donovan have been offered new deals.

The south east London side have activated options to extend the contracts of strikers Lee Gregory and Aiden O'Brien, Ryan Sandford, Danny McNamara and Lewis White.

Goalkeeper David Martin will also remain at the Championship club after a clause in his deal was automatically triggered.

Harry Toffolo, Kris Twardek, Harry Smith, Jamie Philpot, Noah Chesmain, Christian Mbulu, Noel Leighton, Kristian Brymora and Harry Girling have also been released by boss Neil Harris.