Shaun Miller rejoins Crewe Alexandra after leaving Carlisle United

  • From the section Crewe
Shaun Miller in action for Crewe
Shaun Miller was released by Carlisle at the end of the season

Crewe Alexandra have re-signed striker Shaun Miller on a two-year contract following his release by fellow League Two club Carlisle United.

Miller, 30, returned to Crewe - the club with which he started his career - on loan in January.

He scored six goals in 15 league appearances during his loan spell, helping David Artell's side finish 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Miller is Crewe's second summer signing, after midfielder Paul Green.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired