Confederation Cup: El Kaabi on target for Berkane

Ayoub El Kaabi is the top scorer in the 2018 Confederation Cup with six goals so far

Striker Ayoub El Kaabi further staked a claim for a place in Morocco's final World Cup squad with two more goals in the Confederation Cup.

The goals earned Renaissance Berkane a 2-0 win over hosts UD Songo of Mozambique in Group B on Wednesday.

In the other match in the group Sudan's Al Hilal were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Egypt's Al Masry, who took the lead after just 10 minutes through Islam Issa.

Hosts Hilal, played the final 65 minutes with 10 men after the dismissal El Tahir Hassan, equalized when Brazilian Geovane Maranhao converted an 82nd minute penalty.

The results mean El Kaabi's Berkane top the group with six points, Masry are on four, Al Hilal have just one while Songo are pointless.

In Group A Aduana Stars of Ghana came from behind three times to snatch a stoppage-time 3-3 draw with Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

Mahmoud Benhalib twice and Lema Mabidi put Raja in front only for Aduana to level through goals from Oba Ikama, Caleb Amankwah and Nathaniel Asamoah.

In the same group, AS Vita Club of the DR Congo recovered from conceding an early goal to beat Ivory Coast's Asec Mimosas 3-1 in Kinshasa.

Gbagnon Badie converted a 19th-minute penalty for the Abidjan outfit and they retained the lead until half-time.

Vita Club were a transformed team in the second half with Emmanuel Ngudikama scoring twice before a Glody Muzinga goal put the outcome beyond doubt.

The DR Congo side top the pool with four points, Asec are on three, Raja two and Aduana bottom with a single point,

There was a win for Congo's CARA in Brazzaville scoring three goals in five minutes to whip Enyimba of Nigeria 3-0 in Group C.

Racine Louamba triggered the goal blitz with a 14th-minute strike and Cabwey Kivutuka and Dicha Liema were the others scorers.

Williamsville of the Ivory Coast coming from behind in Bamako to force a 1-1 draw with 2012 Confederation Cup runners-up Djoliba of Mali.

The Ivorians top Group C with four points one more than both CARA and Enyimba with Djoliba bottom on one point.

In Group D, Gor Mahia of Kenya had Joash Onyango red-carded on 55 minutes and settled for a 0-0 draw with leaders USM Alger of Algeria in Nairobi.

The other match in the section, between bottom club Yanga of Tanzania and Rayon Sports of Rwanda in Dar es Salaam, also finished goalless.

USM have four points with Gor Mahia and Rayon on two and Yanga bottom a point behind.