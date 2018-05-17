Premier League payments: Manchester United receive more than Manchester City
-
- From the section Premier League
Manchester United earned slightly more money than champions Manchester City from the Premier League last season, despite City's record-breaking campaign.
United, who finished second, received £149.77m, £328,491 more than City.
United were paid more because two more of their matches were shown live in the UK - which meant their facilities fee was £2.26m higher.
In total Premier League clubs received £2.42bn, £2.1m more than last season.
Jose Mourinho's United were shown live on UK television 28 times this season, the same number as Liverpool and Arsenal, with City screened 26 times.
A club's total payment is made up of UK broadcast revenue - of which 50% is shared equally between clubs, 25% is shared based on the number of live UK television matches, and 25% is based on league position - central commercial revenues and international broadcasting revenues.
City received £38.63m for winning the league, £1.93m more than second-placed United.
|Payments to Premier League clubs 2017-18
|Clubs (by league position)
|Number of live UK TV matches
|Merit payment (prize money for league position)
|Total payment
|Manchester City
|26
|£38.63m
|£149.44m
|Manchester United
|28
|£36.69m
|£149.77m
|Tottenham
|25
|£34.76m
|£144.45m
|Liverpool
|28
|£32.83m
|£145.90m
|Chelsea
|26
|£30.90m
|£141.71m
|Arsenal
|28
|£28.97m
|£142.04m
|Burnley
|10
|£27.04m
|£119.77m
|Everton
|19
|£25.11m
|£128.01m
|Leicester
|12
|£23.18m
|£118.17m
|Newcastle
|18
|£21.24m
|£123.02m
|Crystal Palace
|12
|£19.31m
|£114.31m
|Bournemouth
|11
|£17.38m
|£111.25m
|West Ham
|17
|£15.45m
|£116.09m
|Watford
|10
|£13.52m
|£106.25m
|Brighton
|13
|£11.59m
|£107.71m
|Huddersfield
|10
|£9.66m
|£102.39m
|Southampton
|16
|£7.73m
|£107.24m
|Swansea
|10
|£5.79m
|£98.53m
|Stoke
|12
|£3.86m
|£98.86m
|West Brom
|10
|£1.93m
|£94.67m