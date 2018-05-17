Premier League payments: Manchester United receive more than Manchester City

Manchester City celebrate Premier League title
Manchester City finished with a record total of 100 points

Manchester United earned slightly more money than champions Manchester City from the Premier League last season, despite City's record-breaking campaign.

United, who finished second, received £149.77m, £328,491 more than City.

United were paid more because two more of their matches were shown live in the UK - which meant their facilities fee was £2.26m higher.

In total Premier League clubs received £2.42bn, £2.1m more than last season.

Jose Mourinho's United were shown live on UK television 28 times this season, the same number as Liverpool and Arsenal, with City screened 26 times.

A club's total payment is made up of UK broadcast revenue - of which 50% is shared equally between clubs, 25% is shared based on the number of live UK television matches, and 25% is based on league position - central commercial revenues and international broadcasting revenues.

City received £38.63m for winning the league, £1.93m more than second-placed United.

Payments to Premier League clubs 2017-18
Clubs (by league position)Number of live UK TV matchesMerit payment (prize money for league position)Total payment
Manchester City26£38.63m£149.44m
Manchester United28£36.69m£149.77m
Tottenham25£34.76m£144.45m
Liverpool28£32.83m£145.90m
Chelsea26£30.90m£141.71m
Arsenal 28£28.97m£142.04m
Burnley10£27.04m£119.77m
Everton19£25.11m£128.01m
Leicester12£23.18m£118.17m
Newcastle 18£21.24m£123.02m
Crystal Palace12£19.31m£114.31m
Bournemouth11£17.38m£111.25m
West Ham17£15.45m£116.09m
Watford10£13.52m£106.25m
Brighton13£11.59m£107.71m
Huddersfield10£9.66m£102.39m
Southampton16£7.73m£107.24m
Swansea10£5.79m£98.53m
Stoke12£3.86m£98.86m
West Brom10£1.93m£94.67m

