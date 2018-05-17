Celtic v Motherwell: Dedryck Boyata - We know what to expect in Scottish Cup final

Boyata says he "wants to be part of history" as Celtic target an unprecedented 'double treble'

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland from 14:00, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC Sport app

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will not complain should Scottish Cup final opponents Motherwell employ a robust style of play at Hampden Park.

Victory over the Steelmen will earn Celtic back-to-back domestic trebles.

Motherwell winger Chris Cadden has vowed his team will "get in about" the Scottish champions on Saturday, but Boyata remains unfazed.

"I don't moan about it - I'm a defender. I play against physical teams, physical strikers," he said.

"It's not something that I would moan about in the changing room because I got an elbow in the face or whatever. I look forward to it."

Boyata joined Celtic in 2015 from Manchester City and has started 38 games this season for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Belgian international has a year to run on his deal and explained that contract talks were under way, adding: "everything is positive".

The cup final opponents have met four times this term, with Celtic unbeaten, including November's 2-0 League Cup final success.

"It's never been an easy game," Boyata said of the teams' recent encounters.

"We know what to expect, we know the aspect of physical games. We know everything about it."

Logan 'was giving our fans all sorts'

Boyata was involved with Shay Logan as the Aberdeen full-back was sent off at Celtic Park

Boyata was involved in an on-field altercation with Shay Logan after Celtic's 1-0 loss to Aberdeen in Sunday's final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

The Dons full-back was shown a red card for his angry reaction to an exchange with Mikael Lustig, with the Pittodrie club now appealing against the penalty.

"As I was picking up the ball, I turned around towards my goalkeeper to congratulate him for the game and I saw our fans clapping the Aberdeen fans," Boyata revealed.

"Then all of a sudden I turned around to go to the referee and I see Shay Logan giving all sorts to our fans - putting his hands around his ears, showing the Aberdeen badge and all this stuff.

"I'm thinking, 'what are you doing?' And in that moment I just reacted, trying to find out why is he doing this?

"I was actually trying to show him, 'look at what our fans are doing to your fans'. But he wasn't having it. He was in his world so I don't know.

"He must have his reasons why he reacted like this, but the only thing I wanted to show him was our fans are actually clapping your fans, so I don't know why you're doing this.

"That was the reason. Apart from that, I don't care."