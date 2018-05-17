SWPL: Celtic aim to end Hibernian's cup dominance

Media playback is not supported on this device SWPL: Celtic will try to put a halt to Hibernian's treble dreams

Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk Date: Sunday, 20 May Kick-off: 16:10 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba from 16:00, BBC Sport Scotland website

Celtic defender Cheryl McCulloch says it is time for the players to emulate their male counterparts and deliver silverware.

Celtic face holders Hibernian in Sunday's Scottish Womens Premier League Cup final at the Falkirk Stadium.

It is a repeat of last year's final, which David Haley's side lost 4-1.

"It would be huge for us, this is what Celtic have been looking to achieve for a long time," McCulloch told BBC Scotland.

"It would mean a lot to the team, to the players, to David and the coaching staff. They've been working extremely hard over the last couple of years. We got to the final last year and unfortunately the result didn't go our way, but hopefully this year will be a change for us.

"There's a lot of support and backing from the club. We just hope we can repay them and start winning things, and hopefully that can start on Sunday.

"The players are going to watch the game on Saturday [Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell] and support the boys so hopefully we'll get some tips and take it into Sunday's game."

Hibs were 4-1 winners in last year's final against Celtic

Hibs have lifted the trophy for the past two years and have won four domestic knockout competitions in a row.

They also sit level on points with Glasgow City at the top of the SWPL, defeating Celtic 3-1 last month.

McCulloch, though, believes Celtic are a much tougher prospect, having only lost twice since the beginning of the season.

The 28-year-old said: "Maybe last year got the better of a lot of players. There was a lot of players who were in, and it was their first experience of a final.

"We have performed a lot better. We've conceded much less goals, and we've been more of a team.

"When we played Hibs earlier on in the season I feel we were unlucky not to come away with something from the game. We walked off the park pretty disappointed. Even though we felt we played well we feel we still have a lot more to give.

"I think you always need to believe, especially a final, anything can happen. Hibs are not going to give the cup up easily and it's up to us to go out there and challenge them, right from kick-off be really up for it."

Hibernian have won the past four domestic knockout competitions, with only the league eluding them

Hibs captain Joelle Murray will miss the final after she suffered a broken ankle in that 3-1 league win against Celtic.

However, she is confident the young Hibs side can cope without her as the league leaders chase a historic domestic treble.

She said: "The confidence is high but we need to simmer that as well, we can't get carried away.

"We've had a tough period of games, we've played Glasgow City a few times, we've played Celtic in the league and now we've got them in the cup final.

"Obviously the league is our main goal, that's something that's eluded us for so long, but we've retained this cup for the last two years so we want to make it three years in a row. We want to be winning every single game - league game, cup game - so Sunday is no different to that.

"The treble would be fantastic. It's not something we've really spoken about, we do genuinely take every game as it comes."