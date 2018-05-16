Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the upcoming friendly matches against Panama and Costa Rica will give him an opportunity to develop his playing squad.

Crusaders' Gavin Whyte and Scunthorpe loanee Cameron McGeehan have been included in the 22-man squad but experienced players such as Steven Davis, Kyle Lafferty, Michael McGovern, Jamie Ward and Conor Washington have been rested.

"We want those players to enjoy the experience, be part of the squad and then looking towards the Nations League hopefully we have a bigger pool to choose from," said O'Neill.