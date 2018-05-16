Bobson Bawling: Torquay United sign former Crawley and Woking winger

Former Chelsea and Watford youngster Bobson Bawling scored in Woking's 4-1 win over Torquay in August 2017

Torquay United have signed Woking winger Bobson Bawling.

The 22-year-old spent three years at Crawley Town, playing 71 times for the League Two side between 2014 and 2017.

He joined Woking last summer and made 11 appearances as they suffered relegation from the National League alongside Torquay, scoring his only goal against the Gulls in August.

"I was taken by his enthusiasm for our club," Torquay United manager Gary Owers told the club website.

"He's recognised what a good opportunity it is and that really impressed me. He's a versatile attacking player. He can play wide in any sort of wing position or he can do the wing back roles if required."