Kieran Tierney: Celtic exit never in rising star's thoughts

Tierney leads the singing at Celtic Park as the Premiership trophy was presented on Sunday

Kieran Tierney insists he has not contemplated leaving Celtic and says he could spend his entire career with the Scottish champions.

The 20-year-old full-back, who is under contract to 2023, is repeatedly linked with English Premier League clubs.

And Atletico Madrid are expected to send representatives to watch Tierney in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

"I've never thought about elsewhere yet, in my life," he said. "It's just been Celtic since the age of seven."

The defender has been a regular in the Celtic team since 2015 and has won three Scottish Premiership titles with the club.

Capped nine times for Scotland, he has been PFA Scotland young player of the year for three seasons running.

"I've never even been on trial with an another team," said Tierney. "I was at my local boys' club then moved to Celtic at seven.

"Can I see myself being here all my career? Yes, I can. But, you never know in football.

"I've never thought about being away from Celtic. Maybe one day it will happen."

Tierney is not fazed by Atletico's interest, explaining that it will only help as he prepares to face Motherwell at Hampden.

"It's a kind of confidence-booster in a way to know that you've put the hard work in and massive teams all over Europe are noticing it," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's flattering for teams like that to be interested."

Tierney's rival for the left-back berth for Scotland is Andy Robertson, who is due to cap an excellent debut season at Liverpool with a Champions League final appearance against Real Madrid on 26 May.

"Celtic getting to a Champions League final is obviously unlikely because of the money involved," said Tierney.

"But I'm not jealous of Andy Robertson at all. What he's done is brilliant for him. He deserves to be there. He's a great player, a player for me to look up to in the national team."