Allan McGregor: Goalkeeper returns to Rangers on two-year deal

McGregor played in Scotland's friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary in March

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor is returning to Rangers on a two-year deal after rejecting new terms at Hull City.

The 36-year-old spent more than 10 years at Ibrox before his 2012 departure for Besiktas.

McGregor, who has 38 international caps, moved to Hull after a year in the Turkish top flight.

He was named Hull City's player of the year this season but chose to turn down the offer of an extension with the English Championship club.

He played all 46 league games as the Tigers finished 18th.

The experienced goalkeeper becomes new manager Steven Gerrard's second signing after this week's capture of Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield.

"I can't keep the smile off my face," McGregor said. "When the chance came, it was an absolute no-brainer.

"I started training here when I was 12 years old and it's incredible to be back. We need to make this place [Ibrox] a fortress where nobody wants to come, we need to win games, no matter who you are playing. If you keep doing that, that's what wins you titles."

McGregor started his career at Ibrox and had loan spells with St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic before becoming a first-team regular.

In his first spell with Rangers he won 11 major trophies, including a hat-trick of league titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

He joined Hull when they were in the Premier League and helped them qualify for the Europa League for the first time.

But they were relegated in 2015 and, as he recovered from injury, McGregor was loaned out to Championship rivals Cardiff City for the second half of the 2016-17 season.