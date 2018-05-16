Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus and Italy goalkeeper expected to announce retirement

Buffon could potentially have two more matches left to play in his professional career

Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is expected to announce his retirement in a news conference at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday.

Buffon, 40, captained Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title and fourth consecutive Coppa Italia triumph this season.

The former Parma goalkeeper could make his 640th and final Serie A appearance against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

"There will never be another Gigi," Buffon's agent told Italian media.

Silvano Martina added: "I can't add anything more because he will reveal what he's going to do next to the press [on Thursday]."

Buffon is scheduled to appear in front of the media at 10:30 BST.

He is facing a Uefa ban for comments made about English referee Michael Oliver, who sent him off in the Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid.

Buffon had said Oliver has "a bag of rubbish for a heart" and should "sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, having your drink and eating crisps".

Italy's most capped player with 176 appearances, Buffon could make his international farewell on 4 June in a friendly against the Netherlands.