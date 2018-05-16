Marcel Brands: Everton name Dutchman as new director of football

PSV say Brands (left) will join Everton on 1 June

Everton have named ex-PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands as their director of football.

The 56-year-old Dutchman has replaced former Leicester City chief scout Steve Walsh, who took the role at Goodison Park in July 2016 and has now left.

Brands has just helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie title.

He, along with new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, will select Everton's new manager after the sacking of Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce departed on Wednesday after six months in charge, the day after the club announced Barrett-Baxendale had taken over from Robert Elstone, who will join the Rugby Football League.

Brands said the "passion" of Everton fans and the club's ambitious owner Farhad Moshiri "mean that we need to be competing for honours against the Premier League elite."

"It is no straightforward challenge but this must be our motivation each and every day," he added.

"It is only a challenge such as this which could have persuaded me to leave PSV where I am indebted to the many people whose collective effort led to some great achievements.

"Now we will look to build something really strong and lasting here at Everton."

PSV said Brands' contract with Everton will begin on 1 June.

They tweeted their farewell to the former Feyenoord and RKC Waalwijk player, and wished him "good luck" at the Premier League club.

Moshiri said he was pleased Brands is "bringing his drive, energy and expertise to Everton".

"It was clear to me in our conversations that he shares in the vision we have for the club and he has much to contribute in making us better and more equipped to challenge the top teams," he added.

PSV Eindhoven have won the Eredivisie title in three of the past four seasons under Brands after he worked as technical director at RKC Waalwijk and AZ Alkmaar.

Everton were interested in appointing Marco Silva (right) as their manager last season after they sacked Ronald Koeman in October

BBC Sport understands Everton's search for a new manager is expected to take between 10 days and a fortnight, as the club's hierarchy look for a coach to implement an exciting style of football which will help them challenge for silverware and a top-six place next season.

It is believed former Hull City and Watford boss Marco Silva is the main candidate to succeed Allardyce.

The 40-year-old Portuguese was Moshiri's first choice when he dismissed Dutchman Ronald Koeman last October.