Dimitar Mitov: Cambridge United goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

Dimitar Mitov had one year left on his existing Cambridge deal

Cambridge United goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two side.

The 21-year-old Bulgarian joined the U's from Charlton in June and played seven times in all competitions last season, as understudy to David Forde.

He started the last three league games of the season and will now stay at the Abbey Stadium until 2021.

"I didn't hesitate in agreeing because I have really enjoyed my first year at the Abbey," Mitov said.

He told the Cambridge website: "I now feel ready to push on and compete even more for the number one spot, and look forward to getting back to work in pre-season."