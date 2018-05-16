Dimitar Mitov: Cambridge United goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

Dimitar Mitov in action for Cambridge
Dimitar Mitov had one year left on his existing Cambridge deal

Cambridge United goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two side.

The 21-year-old Bulgarian joined the U's from Charlton in June and played seven times in all competitions last season, as understudy to David Forde.

He started the last three league games of the season and will now stay at the Abbey Stadium until 2021.

"I didn't hesitate in agreeing because I have really enjoyed my first year at the Abbey," Mitov said.

He told the Cambridge website: "I now feel ready to push on and compete even more for the number one spot, and look forward to getting back to work in pre-season."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired