BBC Sport - Ann-Katrin Berger: From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has had a remarkable season - she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in November, and five months later named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Women's Super League comes to a close this Sunday, with Berger's side Birmingham City hoping to achieve a top-four finish.

