Dundee: Kevin Holt & Jon Aurtenetxe among those not offered new contracts

Holt has been a first team regular in his three seasons at Dens Park

Dundee have released defenders Kevin Holt, Jon Aurtenetxe, Julen Etxabeguren Kostadin Gadzhalov and Jordan Piggott.

Also leaving Dens Park, are midfielder Nicky Low and goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe.

Strikers Simon Murray and A-Jay Leitch-Smith are returning to parent clubs, Hibs and Shrewsbury, after loan spells.

Holt, 25, made 32 appearances for Neil McCann's side this season, while Aurtenetxe, 26, played in 18 games for the Dark Blues.

Aurtenetxe is a Europa League finalist with Athletic Bilbao and spent five seasons in La Liga.

Fellow Basque Julen Etxabeguren moved to Dens Park in 2015 but did not manage a single start this term, while Gadzhalov, from Bulgaria, was injured shortly after being loaned out to Brechin City in January.

Leitch-Smith scored seven goals in his season-long stay, with Murray netting three times in 13 games after his January switch.