BBC Sport - Manchester United and Chelsea fans enjoy FA Cup final date

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Manchester United fan Natalie goes on a date with Chelsea fan Christiano to see if love can conquer their FA Cup final rivalry.

FA Cup final - Chelsea v Man Utd: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

World Cup countdown: The 'Cruyff turn' - 1974

Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

Watch all Chelsea's FA Cup goals this year

Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

Video

World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies seal title with 2-0 win at Bristol City

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired