BBC Sport - Manchester United and Chelsea fans enjoy FA Cup final date
Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?
- From the section Football
Manchester United fan Natalie goes on a date with Chelsea fan Christiano to see if love can conquer their FA Cup final rivalry.
FA Cup final - Chelsea v Man Utd: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.
