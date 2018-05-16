BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Chelsea Ladies beat Bristol City 2-0 - highlights
Highlights: Chelsea Ladies seal title with 2-0 win at Bristol City
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights as Chelsea Ladies secure the Women's Super League title with a hard-fought victory against Bristol City.
Available in the UK only.
MATCH REPORT: Bristol City Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
