Olly Lee: Hearts sign Luton midfielder on three-year deal

Olly Lee made 123 appearances in three season with Luton Town

Hearts have secured the pre-contract signature of Luton Town midfielder Olly Lee on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 43 appearances this season, helping Luton to second place and promotion from English League Two.

Lee becomes the fifth new addition to Craig Levein's squad for next term.

"This is a massive club and I've known for a couple of weeks that this is potentially happening so to get it done is brilliant," Lee told Hearts TV.

"I saw the training ground and the stadium here is brilliant. To come to the Hibs game [a 2-1 home victory] and see the atmosphere, the fans really sold it for me."

Lee will be joined at Tynecastle by Steven MacLean, who is moving to Tynecastle from St Johnstone

Hearts have already signed strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean, as well as midfielder Jake Mulraney and utility player Bobby Burns, who can be deployed at left-back or up front.

Lee, the son of former Charlton, Newcastle, West Ham and England midfielder Rob Lee, scored a 70-yard strike against Cambridge United in November - an effort winning the EFL's goal of the season award.

He began his career at West Ham United but was loaned to Dagenham and Redbridge and Gillingham before penning a permanent deal with Barnet in 2012.

A move to Birmingham City followed a year later, and after a short spell at Plymouth Argyle he then signed for Luton in 2015, where he made 123 appearances for the Hatters over three seasons.

Lee hailed the influence of former Scotland boss Levein in persuading him to sign for Hearts, and hopes to help the Tynecastle side improve upon their sixth-placed Premiership finish.

"Craig Levein has been massive, he's been very enthusiastic about next season and I can't wait to get started," the midfielder added.

Lee spent two seasons at Birmingham City

"He's the key reason for selling the club to me. We're just looking to kick on.

"Obviously they said sixth isn't the best finish for Hearts but we'll be going for top four and hopefully to win something.

"That's why I've came here; I'm used to winning games and I'm looking forward to doing that in the SPFL now."