Arsenal Women: England midfielder Jordan Nobbs signs new 'long-term' deal

Jordan Nobbs signed for Arsenal Women in 2010 when she was 17 years old

England vice-captain Jordan Nobbs has signed a new "long-term" contract with Arsenal Women.

The 25-year-old midfielder has won two WSL titles, five Continental Cups and four Women's FA Cups since joining the Gunners from Sunderland in 2010.

Nobbs has also scored 51 goals in 169 appearances for Arsenal, as well as winning 52 caps for England.

"We are all delighted that Jordan has chosen to secure her future with us," said Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro.

"She's an incredibly talented player and her work-rate is incomparable.

"This talent, paired with her passion and commitment, makes her a crucial part of our team both on and off the pitch. I'm excited to see how she develops further with us."