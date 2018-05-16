BBC Sport - Where heroes are made: The Road to Wembley - fans' FA Cup poem
Watch: Fans' FA Cup poem
- From the section Football
Football fans relive the the magic moments from this season's FA Cup ahead of Saturday's final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
Watch The Road to Wembley from 23:15 BST on Wednesday on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired