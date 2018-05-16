BBC Sport - Where heroes are made: The Road to Wembley - fans' FA Cup poem

Watch: Fans' FA Cup poem

Football fans relive the the magic moments from this season's FA Cup ahead of Saturday's final between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Watch The Road to Wembley from 23:15 BST on Wednesday on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Fans' FA Cup poem

Video

World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Winning the league was special - Kirby

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Video

England fans warned about trouble in Russia

Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Selby v Warrington: Head to head

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Archive: Mancini scores for Italy at Euro 88

Video

World Cup countdown: Armstrong smashes home in 1982

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired