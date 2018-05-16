Johnny Mullins: Cheltenham Town sign defender after Luton Town release

Johnny Mullins with Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson
Johnny Mullins made 22 appearances for Luton Town this season

Cheltenham Town have signed defender Johnny Mullins following his release by Luton Town on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old was not offered a new deal by the Hatters after helping them to promotion to League One this season.

"Signing Johnny is a real coup for us and a statement about our intentions. He is a leader and winner," boss Gary Johnson told the club's website.

"He played a big role in Luton's push for promotion and is a talented centre-back with good leadership qualities."

