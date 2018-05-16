Scott Cuthbert: Luton Town captain released after promotion to League One

Scott Cuthbert made 25 appearances for Luton Town as they won promotion from League Two this season

Luton Town have released captain Scott Cuthbert as well as Johnny Mullins, Jordan Cook, Lawson D'Ath and Kavan Cotter after promotion to League One.

Cuthbert, 30, made 111 appearances for the Hatters after joining the club from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2015.

Alan McCormack and Glen Rea have both been offered new contracts by the club.

Meanwhile, Alan Sheehan, Danny Hylton, James Collins, Elliot Lee, Jack Stacey, James Justin and Frankie Musonda have all been given one-year extensions.

Loanees Andrew Shinnie and Flynn Downes have both returned to their parent clubs, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town respectively, at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Academy defender Jack James has been offered his first professional contract after making his first-team debut this season in the Checkatrade Trophy.