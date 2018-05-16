Eniola Aluko: Forward to leave Chelsea when season ends on Sunday

Eniola Aluko
Eniola Aluko (right) won the FA Cup with Chelsea Ladies earlier this month

Chelsea Ladies forward Eniola Aluko will leave the Women's Super League champions when the season finishes.

The 31-year-old, capped 102 times by England, announced she would be departing with a "heavy heart".

Aluko was on the bench as the Blues won the title at Bristol City on Tuesday, and will leave after their campaign ends at Liverpool Ladies on Sunday.

"I couldn't dream of a better ending," said Aluko, who joined Chelsea in 2012, on Twitter.

It has not confirmed where Aluko will be heading, although she held talks with Paris St-Germain and one other overseas club in January.

Aluko has not played for England since 2016 and was involved in a discrimination case against former boss Mark Sampson last year.

Eniola Aluko tweet
Eniola Aluko took to Twitter to announce the news

