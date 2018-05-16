Luther Wildin: Stevenage sign Nuneaton Town defender

Stevenage's Lamex Stadium
Stevenage finished 16th in League Two this season

League Two side Stevenage have signed defender Luther Wildin from Nuneaton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old right-back, who previously worked with boss Dino Maamria at Nuneaton, is Boro's second signing of the summer.

Wildin has spent time at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy and made his international debut for Antigua and Barbuda in March.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining back up with the gaffer at Stevenage," he told the club website.

"I have only heard great things about the club and I can't wait to get started."

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Wildin's contract at the Lamex Stadium.

