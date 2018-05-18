Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea City part company with manager after relegation

Media playback is not supported on this device Where did it all go wrong for Swansea City?

Swansea City have parted company with manager Carlos Carvalhal after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Welsh club have opted not to offer the Portuguese a new contract after it expires this summer.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement in December 2017, but after an initial upturn in results he was unable to stop Swansea's drop into the Championship.

Swansea are now hunting for a fifth permanent manager in two years.

Carvalhal said he would discuss his future with Swansea's owners, but the club chiefs opted not to as they prepare for the Championship.

Both parties had held talks about extending his contract before a run of nine games without a win sealed Swansea's top-flight exit after a seven-year stay.

Swans chairman Huw Jenkins said: "We'd like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December.

"Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club's relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

"We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season."

Carlos Carvalhal at one point this season led Swansea five points clear of the bottom three

The club also confirmed first-team coaches Joao Mario and Bruno Lage have left the Liberty Stadium, along with match analysts Jhony Conceicao and Paulo Sampaio.

Swansea will need to rebuild on and off the field next season, with the team no longer playing with the distinctive passing style once known as the 'Swansea Way' and fan unrest representing the wider discord at the club.

To add to their problems, long-term Swans Angel Rangel and Ki Sung-yueng both left following relegation, whilst first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has told the club he wishes to leave in the summer.

Swansea City icon Leon Britton will also be unavailable next season after announcing his retirement.

Supporter unrest

Supporters protested before Sunday's defeat against Stoke, calling for the removal of chairman Huw Jenkins, a sentiment echoed by pundits Ian Walsh and Iwan Roberts.

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien led an American consortium in taking over the club in 2016 and have also been the subject of criticism from fans.

A statement on the club website from Kaplan and Levien said the pair "shoulder much of the responsibility" for the club's relegation.

It added: "Our recruitment strategy hasn't been good enough, we all recognise that and the blame for it ultimately rests with ourselves."