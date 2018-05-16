Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Scott Brown, Aberdeen, Graeme Shinnie, Dundee, Scottish Cup final

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are trying to sign Brighton centre-half Connor Goldson as Steven Gerrard aims to bolster his backline. (Scottish Sun)

Connor Goldson, 25, has been restricted to eight games for Brighton this season

Scott Brown claims Graeme Shinnie wasn't good enough to boot him out of the Scottish Cup final, accusing the Aberdeen star of tackling like a "little boy". (Various)

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan was arrested following an alleged assault outside a city nightclub. McGowan and his team-mates had attended the club's player of the year celebrations earlier on Sunday evening. (Courier)

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Leigh Griffiths will be back to his best for Celtic next term, after a clean-up operation during the summer. (Herald)

Rangers have not made a bid for Fenerbahce star Martin Skrtel, despite reports from Turkey claiming Gers had tabled a £4m offer for the defender. (Scottish Sun)

The voice of boxing Michael Buffer is set to step out of the ring and into the home of Scottish football for this weekend's Scottish Cup final after the SFA recruited the legendary boxing announcer for the showpiece match between Celtic and Motherwell.(Daily Record)

Michael Buffer is famed for his "let's get ready to rrrrrrumble" catchphrase

Ross County have warned Aberdeen they would have to stump up a transfer fee to take defender Jason Naismith to Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have adopted a war footing with the SFA after being hit with dual historic charges dating back to the Craig Whyte takeover of 2011. (Daily Record)

The summer rebuilding job at Ross County has begun after six first-team players left the club following relegation to the Championship. (Press and Journal)

Former Dundee United defender Bilel Mohsni has been included in Tunisia's initial squad for the World Cup. (Scotsman, newspaper edition)

Lawrence Shankland turned down the chance to double his wages amid reported interest from Premiership clubs including Hearts before penning a new one-year deal with Ayr. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Marc Warren reckons he is now ready to win the Scottish Open after becoming more "mature mentally" since letting that title slip from his grasp. (Scotsman)