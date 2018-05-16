Celtic v Motherwell: 'We're good at wanting it more' - Curtis Main

Curtis Main (right) scored two goals in Motherwell's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland from 14:00, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC Sport app

Motherwell striker Curtis Main says his side are "not there to make up the numbers" in Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden.

The 25-year-old scored twice in Motherwell's 3-0 semi-final win over Aberdeen, with the club hoping to end a 27-year wait for silverware.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will seal back-to-back domestic trebles by beating Stephen Robinson's side.

"We're there to win the final - that's it," said ex-Portsmouth forward Main.

"We're not interested in double-trebles - we're interested in Motherwell lifting the trophy.

"It's a long time since the club have had silverware, so to be able to deliver that would be incredible for everybody involved.

"Success is built on a collective unit and that's what we've been this season."

Main, who has scored eight goals since joining Motherwell from Portsmouth in January, sat out Saturday's derby win over Hamilton Academical as he manages an injury to his wrist.

"It's fine - there are no problems there," the striker said. "It was a weekend to recuperate and get ready for the build-up to the final, and then the final itself.

"When I initially went over it, there was a slight panic in my mind straight away - but I knew quite quickly it wasn't as bad as I was fearing.

"It's settled down nicely and it's not an issue now."

Main was rested for Motherwell's victory over Hamilton Academical in their final Premiership game of the season

'We're able to blow teams away'

Saturday marks the second time the Steelmen have faced Celtic in a cup final this season, following a 2-0 defeat in the League Cup showpiece in November.

Motherwell have only beaten the Scottish champions twice in the past five years, with the most recent triumph a 2-1 victory in December 2015.

Despite finishing seventh in the league, Main is confident his side can compete with Celtic in a one-off match.

"I don't know whether it's because if you look at the league position, it's maybe not where we wanted to be," Main said.

"That always comes down to a consistency thing of doing it over a period of 35 games.

"When it comes to knockout competitions, it's a 90-minute game.

"We're able to raise our game for 90 minutes and we're able to blow teams away, which we've seen especially at home and in the semi-final.

"Over the course of a game we're able to lift it and sometimes that's hard to do during a long season for whatever reason - injuries, suspensions and fatigue.

"But when it comes down to a one-game knockout situation, we've been very good at coping with that and being the team that wants it more."