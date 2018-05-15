Joe Hart is left out of England's World Cup squad

Joe Hart only played five Premier League games in 2018 for West Ham

Goalkeeper Joe Hart has been left out of England's World Cup squad by manager Gareth Southgate, BBC Sport has learned.

The 31-year-old, who has won 75 caps, has had a poor season at club level, conceding 39 goals in 19 Premier League games for West Ham.

He was at the Premier League strugglers on a season-long loan from champions Manchester City.

Southgate reveals his 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia on Wednesday.

Hart has been England's first-choice goalkeeper for the last three major tournaments - Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, as well as the qualifiers for this summer's event - but he has only played in one of the past five games under Southgate.

Everton's Jordan Pickford is likely to be England's number one this summer, with Stoke City's Jack Butland also a contender.